Trump's Hot Take On Biden's Seat At The Queen's Funeral Has Twitter Blowing Up

The most heartwrenching moments from Queen Elizabeth's funeral included the solemn procession through Westminster Abbey, the queen's personal bagpiper playing one final melody, the final message from King Charles atop the flower-bedecked coffin, and the royal family trying to hold back their emotions. However, Donald Trump was saddened by the service for a very different reason.

He must surely have been disappointed at not going to the funeral in the first place. For reasons of space, only President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were asked to attend, according to USA Today, and they weren't allowed to bring a delegation with them. Instead, all the living presidents have been invited to a Service of Thanksgiving at Washington National Cathedral in September 2022.

Trump noticed that the Bidens were seated in an unexpected place for the queen's funeral: fourteen rows from the front, near the representatives from the Czech Republic, Poland, and Switzerland. He interpreted it as a not-so-subtle jab at the president's reputation on the world stage. He posted a photo of the seating arrangements to his Truth Social account with a disdainful note (via Twitter) that read, "This is what's happened to America in just two short years. No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries."

The former president then made an eyebrow-raising claim about his own seating prospects.