The Young And The Restless Star Melody Thomas Scott Reveals The Essence Of Nikki Newman
Melody Thomas Scott has been the heart of "The Young and the Restless" since joining the soap on February 20, 1979. Debuting as Nikki Reed, she was initially presented to the audience as a stripper and later became a businesswoman. More than four decades after joining "Y&R," Scott is still going strong as a prominent member of the show's current storylines (via Soaps In Depth). In fact, she will headline the upcoming crossover event between "Y&R" and "The Bold and the Beautiful." The crossover will feature Nikki and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) having a conversation over a decade in the making (via Soaps).
Besides the upcoming Deacon-Nikki crossover, Scott's character is also frequently putting out fires among her family members. The never-ending crises featuring husband Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), son Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and daughter Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) are enough to keep Nikki busy. However, there's so much more to Nikki than dealing with the various drama her family is involved in. Being a family mediator isn't what makes Nikki such a special part of Genoa City and "The Young and the Restless." The key to her longevity on the series is an intangible thing that endears her to the fans and gives them something to root for.
Luckily for fans of Nikki, Scott is shedding some new light on what it is that makes her character so special.
Scott believes Nikki's love story with Victor is the essence of Genoa City
Per Soap Hub, during a recent appearance on "The Talk," Melody Thomas Scott shed new light on what she believes to be the "essence" of her character Nikki Newman. It's not the dramatic storylines, her long documented history with alcoholism, or even her growing business prowess. Instead, it's something more personal and closer to the heart. She said, "You know what is the most important to me is the continuing love story of Victor Newman [Eric Braeden] and Nikki. That, to me, is the essence of Genoa City."
Victor and Nikki first married in 1984, and they've tied the knot three additional times since. Their love story has served as the anchor of Genoa City for decades and they've remained married and committed to one another since 2013. The veteran soap stars continue to dazzle in every performance, and the love and support of Victor have helped Nikki blossom into who she is today. Regardless of how many times Nikki and Victor split in the past and found love with other people, their connection and chemistry always guided them back to each other (via Soaps).
The interview featuring Scott's comments about her love story with Victor was part of the promotion for the upcoming crossover. This will mark the first time Scott's character Nikki has ever made the jump to "The Bold and the Beautiful."