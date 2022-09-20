The Young And The Restless Star Melody Thomas Scott Reveals The Essence Of Nikki Newman

Melody Thomas Scott has been the heart of "The Young and the Restless" since joining the soap on February 20, 1979. Debuting as Nikki Reed, she was initially presented to the audience as a stripper and later became a businesswoman. More than four decades after joining "Y&R," Scott is still going strong as a prominent member of the show's current storylines (via Soaps In Depth). In fact, she will headline the upcoming crossover event between "Y&R" and "The Bold and the Beautiful." The crossover will feature Nikki and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) having a conversation over a decade in the making (via Soaps).

Besides the upcoming Deacon-Nikki crossover, Scott's character is also frequently putting out fires among her family members. The never-ending crises featuring husband Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), son Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and daughter Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) are enough to keep Nikki busy. However, there's so much more to Nikki than dealing with the various drama her family is involved in. Being a family mediator isn't what makes Nikki such a special part of Genoa City and "The Young and the Restless." The key to her longevity on the series is an intangible thing that endears her to the fans and gives them something to root for.

Luckily for fans of Nikki, Scott is shedding some new light on what it is that makes her character so special.