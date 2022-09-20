Naomi Watts And The Crovetti Twins On Their Horror Film Goodnight Mommy - Exclusive Interview

"Goodnight Mommy" is a psychological horror movie about two young twins, Elias (Cameron Crovetti) and Lukas (Nicholas Crovetti), who return home to their mother (Naomi Watts) after an extended stay with their dad. But once the boys are dropped off, they find that their mother's entire face is covered in bandages as a result of cosmetic surgery. Unable to see her features and frightened by her odd and even terrifying behavior, the boys begin to wonder if the person underneath is really their mother at all.

Directed by Matt Sobel, "Goodnight Mommy" is a remake of a 2014 Austrian film written and directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. While some aspects of the original have been altered for the English-language remake, the core of the story is the same, as is the shocking twist toward the end that changes everything the viewer perceives about the movie.

For the talented Crovetti brothers, "Goodnight Mommy" continues a burgeoning career that has included roles for both in the HBO series "Big Little Lies," as well as an upcoming appearance in "Salem's Lot" for Nicholas and a recent stint on "The Boys" for Cameron. Meanwhile, for Watts — who has starred in the English-language version of the Japanese horror classic "The Ring," Peter Jackson's epic 2005 take on "King Kong," and Michael Haneke's own reworking of his horrifying home invasion drama "Funny Games" — the thought of doing another remake wasn't very exciting to her at first.

Taking an active role as an executive producer — something she's been doing more of lately — helped ease her doubts. She and the Crovetti brothers sat down with The List for an exclusive interview where they shared their thoughts on the film, behind-the-scenes details, and more.