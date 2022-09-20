J. August Richards Reveals How The Angel Reunion Inspired Him To Join Vampire Academy - Exclusive

On what it was like coming back to a vampire world after so long and what he thinks Gunn would do to Victor if he met him, J. August Richards said, "Wow." After gathering his thoughts for a second, he added, "Dang, you went there. You took it there. Well, early Gunn would want Victor dead immediately. Later Gunn might hear his story a little bit. That's how I'll answer that." Given that Gunn eventually works with Angel later in the show, that tracks.

While Richards has been itching to get back into the vampire genre for a while, the "Angel" anniversary inspired him to take the plunge. "We celebrated the 20th anniversary of 'Angel' right before the pandemic, I believe — a few years before the pandemic — so I thought it was the perfect time to come back to this genre," he recalled. "I always wanted to, and I knew that if I did, I'd want to come back playing a vampire. On 'Vampire Academy,' I play a royal vampire, which means I'm the head of one of 12 royal families — which means I wield a lot of power in this world."

Of course, Victor's family dynamics are certainly different from Gunn's. Richards added about Victor, "I have two daughters, Sonya and Mia, and because they're adopted, they're not considered royal like my [character]. Because of this, I am going to use my power to make society more just and equal for all parties." But best of all? Richards plays a wonderfully queer Moroi with an onscreen husband and adopted daughters. While the secret vampire society treats Dhampirs like second-class citizens, it's nice to know that backward ideology doesn't seem to extend to race or sexual orientation — as long as the royal bloodlines continue.