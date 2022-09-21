Jessy Schram Looks Back At Hannah's Toughest Scene On Chicago Med - Exclusive

The last seven seasons of "Chicago Med" have been filled with so many memorable moments. Yet there was nothing quite like that episode where Dr. Hannah Asher decided to leave the Windy City. "That was a very emotional scene on all different kinds of levels," actress Jessy Schram said during an exclusive interview with The List.

In the Season 6 episode, Dr. Will Halstead discovers that Schram's character has passed out at home after a drug overdose. He rushes her to the emergency department that they both work in, and as she awakens, she comes to terms with the fact that she is in need of professional help. The two lovers say their heartfelt goodbyes, and Dr. Asher disappears from the series, making her way to a rehabilitation center on the West Coast.

"That was a hard scene because she had overdosed," Schram told us. "It was coming to terms with this relationship that she had in this moment of strength that she needed to make to go away after a moment of weakness."

In that moment, fans never knew if Hannah would ever get to reunite with Will, and Schram wasn't sure if she would be able to either. "It was hard coming back for the last episode," the actress admitted.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).