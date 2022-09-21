Jessy Schram Looks Back At Hannah's Toughest Scene On Chicago Med - Exclusive
The last seven seasons of "Chicago Med" have been filled with so many memorable moments. Yet there was nothing quite like that episode where Dr. Hannah Asher decided to leave the Windy City. "That was a very emotional scene on all different kinds of levels," actress Jessy Schram said during an exclusive interview with The List.
In the Season 6 episode, Dr. Will Halstead discovers that Schram's character has passed out at home after a drug overdose. He rushes her to the emergency department that they both work in, and as she awakens, she comes to terms with the fact that she is in need of professional help. The two lovers say their heartfelt goodbyes, and Dr. Asher disappears from the series, making her way to a rehabilitation center on the West Coast.
"That was a hard scene because she had overdosed," Schram told us. "It was coming to terms with this relationship that she had in this moment of strength that she needed to make to go away after a moment of weakness."
In that moment, fans never knew if Hannah would ever get to reunite with Will, and Schram wasn't sure if she would be able to either. "It was hard coming back for the last episode," the actress admitted.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
The emotional scene affected Jessy Schram on a personal level
Actress Jessy Schram will never forget filming the premiere episode of Season 6. After all, she wasn't sure if the writers would ever bring her character back to the medical drama. "I remember leaving that day and walking out of where our base camp was," she reminisced to The List, "looking at Nick [Gehlfuss] who plays Will, and getting a little emotional, getting all embarrassed, being like, 'Wow. What an experience, and half of that experience was because of you and the team being so supportive and open and thoughtful.'"
Just like Dr. Hannah Asher's tearful goodbye to Dr. Will Halstead, Schram was just as emotional leaving the actor who plays him. Over the course of her time on the show, Schram became close with her co-star and still considers him family. "It was really sad to leave during that moment, so that mixture of leaving a relationship was in real life and on screen," she admitted.
Luckily, fans who ship Asher and Halstead will get to see a lot more of their relationship play out in upcoming episodes. "Coming into Season 8, we're finally getting to see who they will be now and see what grows from that," Schram said, "whether that be romantic or just platonic."
Season 8 of "Chicago Med" premieres Wednesday, September 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT) on NBC.