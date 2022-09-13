Chicago Med's Jessy Schram Dishes On Playing Dr. Hannah Asher - Exclusive Interview

When you very first joined "Chicago Med," how did you initially prepare yourself to play a doctor who is also a drug addict?

I will admit that I didn't realize I had such a skewed vision of what an addict looked like. When they told me that I'm going to be playing this very successful doctor, but one that is also on heroin, it was very confusing to me in my mind about how that person could be functioning.

I did talk to a lot of different medical advisors. I talked to different gynecologists when it came to the doctor part of things. I watched so many documentaries on the opioid crisis and addiction. I had a very skewed vision of what the face of addiction looks like, which is maybe the person on the street that's homeless, that doesn't have much going on anymore, that's lost a lot through their addiction. What I discovered is it could be the mom in the minivan, or it could be your doctor or anesthesiologist. There's a lot of functioning addicts in the world.

I had to do a lot of research and watched a lot of documentaries, trying to figure out what that looked like for Hannah.

Hannah has clearly been through so much throughout the show. What are some of the most memorable reactions that you've received from fans over the years about her?

Well, first we have the classic — the Manning-Halstead fans. The first reaction is, "Oh, no, who's this?" Because this is possibly a love interest that could break up our most beloved couple. [Laughs] That's memorable — people needing to accept that Will is getting involved with Hannah and that she could possibly be tainting his humanity. There was a lot of reaction to that.

But I still am constantly blown away. The people that I meet randomly walking down the street or at the airport — so many people are telling me their stories of how the character has affected their life, whether it be that they know somebody that has an issue with opioids or whether they themselves are somebody that has turned the corner and are continuing to build in their life.

The most memorable reactions are understanding that everybody is affected by the opioid crisis that we've gone through, but also the ability that my storyline is created for people to really relate to. It's such an honor that they're able to share that with me, a complete stranger, but somebody that they feel comfortable with.