General Hospital Star Josh Swickard Pushes Himself To The Limits In Incredible Competition

"General Hospital" star Josh Swickard's journey to becoming an actor was an interesting one. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, he explained that he was first discovered by a modeling agent as a teenager and worked as a model to help pay for college, where he studied accounting. After a couple of years, though, he got tired of both and decided to try his hand at acting.

Swickard moved to Los Angeles, where he worked as a fitness instructor while auditioning, eventually landing the role of Harrison Chase on "General Hospital." Per Soaps in Depth, he considered himself a late bloomer and didn't really get into fitness until his 20s. Even after giving up his job as a fitness instructor, he has continued to maintain his physique for all those shirtless scenes on "General Hospital." He told the FBJ Fit website about his fitness routine, saying, "I stick to the old-school methods of working out. Push-ups, sit-ups, running, jumping rope. It worked then. It works now! I have also been into ice baths! It is a great way to help with sore muscles and aid in recovery."

Swickard recently participated in an event that pushed his skills and endurance as far as they could go, proving that he's still in peak physical condition.