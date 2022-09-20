Lip Reader Uncovers What Prince Harry And Prince William Had To Say During The Queen's Funeral

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and William, Prince of Wales, have had a rocky relationship over the last few years. The brothers have not been on the best of terms for years, and not even Queen Elizabeth II's death could fully mend their deeply-rooted rift. The trouble seemed to have started when rumors swirled that there was drama unfolding between their wives, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and the Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton. Though there were claims made that Catherine was bullying Meghan, or that the trouble was simply between the women, a source shared that it was William and Harry who were at odds.

Royal filmmaker Nick Bullen told Fox News in 2019, "It's actually that William and Harry have had a rift. I think you know, look. All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public." Things have not seemed to improve over time.

However, when their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth passed away, it appeared the brothers put their troubles aside — at least temporarily — and came together as a family unit. Some were hoping this would be a turning point for their relationship. Many royal watchers were interested in observing the brothers' dynamic at the funeral, with a lip reader even coming forward to share what they were saying to each other during the service.