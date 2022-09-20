Ashley Jones Reveals What Really Happened To Kristina And Parker On General Hospital

It's second nature for soap operas to create storylines that evolve and take on a life of their own. But some storylines don't get the opportunity to wrap up loose ends before they conclude. Actress Ashley Jones, who is no stranger to the daytime world and played Dr. Bridget Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful," was half of one of "General Hospital's" most controversial couples.

When the soap first introduced the relationship between Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Lexi Ainsworth) and Parker Forsyth (Ashley Jones), it generated mixed reactions. Though Kristina fans were happy that she was finally getting another love interest after so much time on the sidelines, and applauded the soap for being more progressive as she'd originally only been paired with men, others couldn't get past the fact that Parker was Kristina's professor, per Soaps in Depth.

The unconventional start of their relationship was impossible to ignore, but Pristina (the loving nickname given to the couple) shippers were curious about how things would progress between them. Unfortunately, that never happened. In 2017, Kristina moved away to be with her girlfriend, despite her mother Alexis' (Nancy Lee Grahn) disapproval. Ainsworth booked TNT's "Major Crimes" around the time, which Soap Central surmised was the original reason for her exit. Years later, Kristina returned, but Parker was nowhere to be found.

When Kristina came back to Port Charles without Parker, Twitter went into overdrive trying to figure out what that meant for the character.