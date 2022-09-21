A Photo Of King Charles And A Member Of Music Royalty Has Surfaced On Social Media

Having reigned for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II met hundreds of foreign dignitaries and world leaders. She also had the opportunity to meet entertainment royalty, and a lot at that (via Buzzfeed). As she started to find her footing as the British monarch, she found herself in the company of Hollywood icons like Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Brigette Bardot, Mickey Rooney, and even Charlie Chaplin.

More recently, she had the opportunity to meet some of today's most famous Hollywood stars, such as Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman, Michael Sheen, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig, and Helen Mirren — the latter having portrayed the monarch in 2006's "The Queen" which she won an Oscar for. In addition, the late monarch met some of music's most celebrated icons, like the Spice Girls, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Bryan Adams, and even the Blue Man Group.

Like his mother, King Charles III also met his fair share of celebrities when he was heir to the throne, including Cara Delevigne, Jennifer Aniston, Stephen Fry, and the Spice Girls (via Marie Claire). But out of all the celebrities he's met, there's one that is hard to top.