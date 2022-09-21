A Photo Of King Charles And A Member Of Music Royalty Has Surfaced On Social Media
Having reigned for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II met hundreds of foreign dignitaries and world leaders. She also had the opportunity to meet entertainment royalty, and a lot at that (via Buzzfeed). As she started to find her footing as the British monarch, she found herself in the company of Hollywood icons like Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Brigette Bardot, Mickey Rooney, and even Charlie Chaplin.
More recently, she had the opportunity to meet some of today's most famous Hollywood stars, such as Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman, Michael Sheen, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig, and Helen Mirren — the latter having portrayed the monarch in 2006's "The Queen" which she won an Oscar for. In addition, the late monarch met some of music's most celebrated icons, like the Spice Girls, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Bryan Adams, and even the Blue Man Group.
Like his mother, King Charles III also met his fair share of celebrities when he was heir to the throne, including Cara Delevigne, Jennifer Aniston, Stephen Fry, and the Spice Girls (via Marie Claire). But out of all the celebrities he's met, there's one that is hard to top.
King Charles III had the opportunity to meet this country icon in the 1970s
In 1976, King Charles III met music legend Johnny Cash on his way to watch Princess Anne at the Olympics in Montreal (via Daily Mail). The musician's eldest daughter Rosanne Cash shared a previously unseen photo of the two, with Charles resembling his youngest son Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, thanks to the stubble (via Metro).
"I've been debating all day whether or not to post this photo, but it's just too good to keep under wraps," Roseanne Cash captioned the photo on Twitter. "I expect a lot of captions, but none I haven't thought of already." In response, one Twitter user described the photo as "Johnny Cash and the artist formerly known as Prince." At the same time, another wrote, "What a huge honor to meet royalty. Charles is a lucky guy."
Technically, Cash is distantly related to the royal family through King Edward VIII's wife, Wallis Simpson (via Express). Cash also once had a very vivid dream about Queen Elizabeth II, writing in 2002 that the former monarch told him, "you're like a thorn tree in a whirlwind." This later inspired the song "The Man Comes Around" (via Black Deer Festival).