Kiernan Shipka And Matt Smukler On Wildflower's Complicated Family - Exclusive Interview

What was it like for you filming the hospital scenes? I feel like that must have been a very unique experience being part of these big chaotic family scenes, but not actually involved in them.

Shipka: It was fun. It was great. It's actually so lovely to sleep for 12 hours a day, and having Jean Smart and Jacki Weaver act over you is the wildest thing ever. I could joke about it because it was an easy three days of filming for me, but there is voice-over that is added to it later, so I did feel like being an observer, and also soaking in the family chaos that Bea has had to deal with and be a part of her whole life was very important for the character.

I did take a lot from that and then add it into the lived experiences that I made up for her in my head. It was extremely fun to watch and witness all these people running around, and waking up in that hospital bed was also one of my favorite scenes that we shot in the whole thing.

Talking about the voice-over, so much of the character building for the audience comes in that first act, and that's so much voice-over for you. Was that a challenge for you, primarily giving her so much of her personality through that rather than a physical performance?

Shipka: Definitely. It was an exciting challenge. We worked really hard on the voice-over and there were many shapes and forms that it took before the final one. It was important for me to make sure that the true distilled version of Bea was heard in those snippets. That's totally key to the movie. We wanted to make sure that it was right and perfect. [There was] a lot of, "Can I do it again?" [chuckle] To make sure that it really hit. I love that we meet her in that way. It's really original.

Smukler: I feel like we did a version of the voice-over even before we started shooting?

Shipka: Yeah, we did. I was in that booth a lot just to get temp stuff in there, and it was really helpful. Honestly, I had a ton of time to zero in and make it good. That's the thing with Matt: You make sure that there's a good quality in everything that you do, which is so key.

Smukler: That was super helpful for me, too, because it was like hearing it before we even started shooting Bea's inner thoughts and everything. The way Kiernan was honing in on it was actually very helpful in terms of filming, because I could hear her while she's in the coma after having recorded it. It was great.