Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral

Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.

Although Fergie and Andrew divorced in 1996, the exes still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, per Hello!, and when news of the queen's passing was announced, Fergie rushed back to the U.K. from the Venice Film Festival. "I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen," Fergie wrote on Instagram. "She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years."

Even after her split from the prince, Fergie reportedly remained close to Queen Elizabeth — the two spending time "walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting," an insider told The Telegraph (via Page Six). Fergie mentioned her former mother-in-law's kindness in the Instagram post, revealing that she "will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce."

And that enduring relationship scored Fergie an invite to the funeral services — an honor that other royal exes were not bestowed.