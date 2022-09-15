Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."

According to The Guardian, Andrew and Fergie will care for the monarch's precious Corgis. The queen and her ex-daughter-in-law shared a love of dogs, but royal expert Ingrid Seward had a cheeky comment about the Yorks caring for the pups. Seward quipped to the Guardian, "It would seem most logical that the corgis go to Andrew ... Let's face it, he hasn't got anything else to do." While it seemed like Ferguson had a good relationship with the queen, her absence from Her Majesty's mourning events hasn't gone unnoticed.