Ryan Kwanten On Bringing Authentic Emotion To His New Action Film Section 8 - Exclusive Interview

In this film, your character experiences a huge loss at the start of it. What was that like for you as an actor?

It was actually a combination of losses. [There's] the fact that he was serving in the military and he felt like an incident that happened out there was very much his responsibility. It was something that was on his watch that he could have affected the result of. Then, several years later, he's still carrying that PTSD. Several years later, [he's] the victim of his wife and young son being killed in his own house. How does one deal with that grieving of the human condition?

That was the hardest part, staying in that psychological zone. The action side of it didn't bother me as much or at all, on the outside of it. To me, it was really imperative that I stay in that mode, that I stay injured from the inside out. It was like an open wound that could never heal. That was the mentality.

How did you prepare for that role?

I listened to a lot of podcasts about people who had experienced various versions of grief and the various coping mechanisms that people went to as well as read quite a few books, whether it was [about grief] or even parenting books. I know there weren't that many scenes that I was in with my son, but it was important to understand how a military father took care of his family when he was away. What kind of things did he do? I wanted specific details on that. How do you maintain a bond with your wife and kids while you are deployed? How do you carry on once they're gone? You're not supposed to outlive your kid. The decisions that you make when you're in that state ... In our particular case, you end up joining a secret government agency that is doing some rather shady s***.