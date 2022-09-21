Days Of Our Lives Star Nadia Bjorlin Offers Her Most Successful Travel Tips

"Days of Our Lives" viewers first met the character of Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) when she was a teenager in high school. Chloe became associated with Belle Black (then Kirsten Storms) and Shawn Brady (then Jason Cook). Chloe eventually went on to win over the heart of Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) before marrying Brady Black (then Kyle Lowder). Over the years, fans have watched Chloe grow into a beautiful woman who has become a mother and cultivated an interesting career path for herself as a singer and business woman (via Soap Central).

Through the decades, Chloe has marched in and out of Salem for a number of reasons, per Soaps in Depth. After tying the knot with Brady, the couple left Salem in hopes of pursuing a singing career in Vienna. When that fell through she came home, and welcomed her son, Parker Jonas. Later, Parker and Chloe moved to Chicago. She returned again for a while, before moving to New York. Of course, Chloe couldn't stay away from Salem for long, and is now back in her hometown and reunited with Brady as they run the company Basic Black together.

While Chloe obviously has no qualms about traveling the world, actress Nadia Bjorlin also knows a thing or two about traveling, and now she's sharing her tips with fans.