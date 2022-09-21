Raising A F**king Star's Kia Brooks Says She Wants To Be The Next Kris Jenner - Exclusive

Since taking on the title of "momager," Kia Brooks has developed a method for balancing her role as a parent with that of a manager. She's careful to keep the two separate, and instead of speaking to Flau'Jae as a parent, she texts her about anything to do with business and keeps that professional side more separate. Finding that balance has been good for Brooks, and now she's excited for Flau'Jae's future as well as the rest of her children's careers.

As far as Flau'Jae is concerned, "Her goal is to be the biggest rap basketball sensation ever. She's a unicorn," Brooks said. "Nobody has ever done this. Nobody has ever been on these two stages like this and really dominating both of them." But Brooks also has big ideas for the rest of her children and says she is "trying to be the next Kris Jenner" in helping them all to succeed.

"I have a lot of talented kids in this house," she said, sharing that she has a son interested in RnB, another on the football squad, and a "baby boss," as well as a ballerina and a "very comedic" child from her husband. She hopes to use her resources to help them all be the best they can be, adding, "I got connections now; it's been going good."

"Raising a F***ing Star" can be streamed on DirecTV steam, FuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTubeTV.