Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview

What first made you want to sign up for "Married at First Sight?"

I initially wanted to sign up for "Married at First Sight" because I was just like most Millennials my age, 20-somethings: I'm tired of the monotonous dating world. It was a vicious cycle of starting over. You date, you like somebody for a little bit of time, and then back to the drawing boards. It was draining. Dating fatigue is what I would capture it as.

Were you doing dating apps and that kind of thing, or just meeting people in person?

I'm more personable, so I typically go for the in-person meeting, but at this point, I had gone to the dating app world, and it wasn't really my style. I'm more of an old school lover. It was odd. I knew I wanted to be married. I knew I wanted to start that second chapter of my life, and it was hard to bring that down into terms of swipe left, swipe right, finding my future.

And what was the casting process of actually going through it and getting on the show like?

It was exciting because there are thousands of applicants and you want to be the one to have somebody pick your perfect match. That's what most people signed up for. There were a lot of psychologicals, background checks, things of that manner, which was actually comforting to me because I'm like, "If I'm going through this, I know my husband or future husband will be going through the same thing." It was comforting to know that even though I don't know who this person is, we're in it together, even though we're not really in it together because we're strangers, but you know what I'm saying.

And did you feel like you had a pretty clear idea of the kind of partner you wanted at the start of it?

For that time period, I did have a clear understanding ... you know what you think you like, and I learned throughout the process that sometimes, your type is the reason that you're single. You always have that perspective of, "Yeah, I want this cookie cutter, and I got a list," and most of the time, you have to throw away the list because that's not realistic to what you need. Back then, yes, that is what I thought — that I had a clear, concise [idea] of what I needed.