Many Notable Faces Will Be Absent From The Queen's Washington DC Memorial Service
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was an international event. Mourners traveled near and far to be in the vicinity of the Westminster Abbey where the funeral occurred (via Fortune). The funeral service broke records, with thousands coming into London leading up to the event.
"I felt like I had to come and pay my final respects to our majestic queen," a mourner told the publication. "She has done so much for us and just a little thank you really from the people."
Those who traveled from near and far to pay their respects to the queen could not attend the funeral itself, but other events throughout the mourning period were open to the public. The funeral, however, had a tight guest list.
Out of the 2,000 guests invited to the funeral, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were the only members of the American government to attend (per the BBC). The American government officials in Washington D.C. held their own memorial service for the queen; however, the turnout was low for that one as well.
No former presidents attended the event
The Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. was the setting for a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II on September 21, The Hill reports. The event was put on by the British Embassy as a chance for those stateside to pay tribute to the life of the queen.
With American representation thin at the actual funeral service for Queen Elizabeth in London, this gave government representatives a chance to mourn the queen on their turf. However, none of the living presidents made the trip to D.C. for the event (per the Daily Mail).
Donald and Melania Trump, Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush, were all absent from the event. Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, who are in their late 90s, were not expected to travel from their Georgia home for the event.
Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were in attendance at the event. All of the former presidents were invited but did not attend. All other government officials were also invited, but only the three listed above showed up to the event.