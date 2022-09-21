Many Notable Faces Will Be Absent From The Queen's Washington DC Memorial Service

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was an international event. Mourners traveled near and far to be in the vicinity of the Westminster Abbey where the funeral occurred (via Fortune). The funeral service broke records, with thousands coming into London leading up to the event.

"I felt like I had to come and pay my final respects to our majestic queen," a mourner told the publication. "She has done so much for us and just a little thank you really from the people."

Those who traveled from near and far to pay their respects to the queen could not attend the funeral itself, but other events throughout the mourning period were open to the public. The funeral, however, had a tight guest list.

Out of the 2,000 guests invited to the funeral, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were the only members of the American government to attend (per the BBC). The American government officials in Washington D.C. held their own memorial service for the queen; however, the turnout was low for that one as well.