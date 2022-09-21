Letitia Wright On Telling The Story Of Silenced Black Women In The Silent Twins - Exclusive

Given that "The Silent Twins" is based on a true story, Letitia Wright and the rest of the cast and crew did a significant amount of prep work to do the sisters' story justice. "I did a year's worth of extensive research — myself and Tamara [Lawrance]. Zoom sessions, accent sessions, movement choreography, [and] a lot of research [from] our director. Every department had to read the book," she explained. "Everybody was very in tune with research for about a year, and then we made it." With so many people silencing the women's truth when they were alive, it was important for the film to honor their memory with accuracy.

Throughout history, countless people from marginalized communities have had their stories silenced by their oppressors. It's not just a problem in the past — society still has a long way to go. "I connected with the story because it was different [from] other stories [that are] out there," Wright noted. "We are witnessing through this movie the misdiagnosis of two young Black women who did nothing close to heinous crimes but were placed in a psychiatric hospital for 11 years. That's an incredible injustice that was done to them." The film follows the Gibbons twins into the '90s, highlighting the not-so-historic change that we still need to make today.

Mental health care is incredibly important, but it only works when healthcare providers take the necessary time to get to know their patients well enough to diagnose and choose a treatment option that's best suited for the patient. Wright elaborated, "Our film, in particular, looks at the consequences of misdiagnosing someone — the consequences of not taking time to understand an individual and boxing them [in] and putting them away, and then using the things of the misdiagnosis to cure them, but actually, it causes more harm. Our film dives deep into that."

"The Silent Twins" is now playing in theaters.

