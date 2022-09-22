Vampire Academy's Andrew Liner Reveals Whether He's Team Dimitri Or Mason - Exclusive

The "Vampire Academy" series took the love triangle concept to new levels when Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) amassed a total of three significant love interests: Mason Ashford (Andrew Liner), Dimitri Belikov (Kieron Moore), and Adrian Ivashkov (Leo Woodall). While Rose is pretty vocal about Dimitri being her one true love (sorry, Mason), it's difficult not to root for the underdog. Both Mason and Adrian are charming and lovesick in their own right, and it's hard not to love how much they love Rose.

And who wouldn't? The badass Dhampir guardian in training is as loyal as she is stunning, brave, and unapologetically herself. In the Peacock iteration of "Vampire Academy," Dimitri and Mason get some tweaks from the book — with Dimitri's Russian accent mostly absent and Mason's vibe getting a significant coolness upgrade. Yet the essence of both characters is impeccable, and one thing's certain: Dimitri and Mason love Rose Hathaway.

During an exclusive interview with The List, Liner and Moore discussed some of their character changes from the books, and Moore revealed whether he's team Mason or Dimitri.