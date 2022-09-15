Vampire Academy Cast Talks Romance, Accents, Book Changes, And More - Exclusive Interview

In a castle full of lusty teen vampires, what could possibly go wrong? "Vampire Academy" fans have waited nearly a decade for a live-action reboot after the 2014 film came and went without sequels. Whether fans loved or hated that iteration, the abrupt end to the series meant that fans barely got to scratch the surface of the expansive mythology, world-building, and characters that Richelle Mead introduced in the book series. Now, creators Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre are bringing fans an all-new vision of the franchise in their new "Vampire Academy" series on Peacock.

With a Dhampir as badass as Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer), she's bound to wrack up more than a few admirers and love interests. Who better to helm a vampiric love triangle than "The Vampire Diaries" creator Plec? Fans might remember a mildly awkward redheaded Mason Ashford from the books, but Andrew Liner ("Grown-ish") gives the character a bit of boost in the coolness department.

Plec and MacIntyre were determined to cast the right actors without worrying about dialect training. Even though Kieron Moore ("Sex Education" and "The Sandman") doesn't sport Dimitri's classic Russian accent, fans can immediately tell that he's Dimitri from the very first scene.

Contrasting her best friend Rose, Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) is pretty consistent with her love interest in the show. André Dae Kim ("Locke & Key") brings a quiet compassion and intensity to our favorite pyromaniac and disgraced royal, Christian Ozera. As it turns out, the dating life in a classist royal vampire society is a bit complicated. How couldn't it be when society treats Moroi vampires like first-class citizens and their Dhampir guardians as expendable commodities?

Fortunately, these guys met the challenge of bringing these nuances to life headfirst. The List spoke to Moore, Kim, and Liner during an exclusive interview where the trio discussed their characterizations, changes from the books to the TV show, dream costars, and a particular character's fiery habit.