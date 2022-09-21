New York Just Made Sure Donald Trump's Legal Troubles Got Way Worse

Former President Donald Trump has been dealing with a long list of legal problems since he left the presidency following his single term (via the BBC). Most notably, findings from the FBI raid of his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago. The agents were in search of documents — most of which were classified — that the former president may have taken on his way out of the White House.

Trump is also dealing with a major investigation from the January 6 Congressional Committee in regard to the insurrection that occurred at the Capitol building last year. According to ABC News, a hearing on September 28 could be the last.

"I can say that unless something else develops, this hearing at this point is the final hearing. But it's not in stone because things happen," Representative Bennie Thompson shared. This signals that a decision could be made regarding Trump's influence on the events, if any.

Those are just a few of the 45th president's legal troubles. Now, the state of New York is adding to his woes.