Over 30% Of People Think This Is The Worst Drugstore Shampoo - The List Survey

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every time there is a new haircare product trending on TikTok, we can't wait to get our hands on it — from purple shampoo to the Dyson Airwrap, we love a good hair trend, especially when it promises healthy, flowing locks. Sadly, our style doesn't always match our budget — when funds are low, a trip to the local drugstore is a great place to stock up on hair care products. But be careful which products you decide to buy, especially when it comes to your shampoo.

It's true that some drugstore hair products make your hair salon-perfect, but not every product on the shelf delivers on their promises. Before you lather, rinse, and repeat with a shampoo that will save you a few bucks, ask yourself what you might be losing in quality when you opt for a budget brand. While it's important to know what shampoo you should really be using to keep your hair clean and healthy, it's also a good idea to find out what shampoos you shouldn't be wasting your money on. To find out which shampoos are not measuring up, The List conducted a survey asking 558 people, "Which is the worst brand of drugstore shampoo?"