What General Hospital Fans Really Think Of Sasha's Eternal Misery

After participating in conspiracies with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and then Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) — albeit for the greater good — as well as the pressure of becoming the face of Deception Cosmetics, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) on "General Hospital" turned to drugs to alleviate her stress. She managed to shake the addiction after becoming romantically involved with Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), only to suffer the death of their newborn son, Liam. Sasha relapsed and spiraled out of control not only having a meltdown on national television and then smashing the windshield of a reporter's car, but finally having an incident in a public restaurant. It was at that point that she realized help was needed (per Soaps in Depth).

Brando had been her rock through all the ups and downs, and according to Soap Central, in order to avoid jail for destroying the reporter's car, Sasha reluctantly agreed to have Brando appointed her legal guardian. However, just as things looked up, Brando was attacked by a mysterious person with a large hook. Kristina Davis (Lexi Ainsworth) witnessed the attack in an alley behind Charlie's Pub, scaring off the assailant, saving Brando's life. Brando was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery, eventually regaining consciousness (via Soaps She Knows). Brando's attack hit Sasha hard. Fans have previously chimed in on social media about their feelings that the character is being needlessly tortured.

Now, something devastating has happened that will change Sasha's life forever.