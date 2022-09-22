The Young And The Restless Star Michelle Stafford Welcomes Back Her On-Screen 'First-Born'
It's been a year full of ups and downs for Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) on "The Young and the Restless." She lost her hotel and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), and her obsession with taking down Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) has taken over her life. Her entire identity has been consumed by her unwavering determination to prove that Diane hasn't changed as she claims (via Soaps In Depth). As such, she's willing to do whatever it takes to rid Genoa City of Diane. This pursuit of justice against Diane has strained every significant relationship in Phyllis' life, to the point where the walls could ultimately close in on her.
Per Soaps, even though Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) share a distaste for Diane, it's not wreaking as much havoc on their lives. While the Deacon-Nikki crossover has Nikki searching for answers and seeking revenge against Diane, it's not the only thing happening in her life. Phyllis is at a pivotal point where she needs guidance from someone in her circle. She can't turn to her daughter Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) because she's too close to the situation, with Diane being her mother-in-law.
However, it looks like everything is about to change for Genoa City's spitfire. Phyllis' portrayer, Stafford, recently confirmed information that's undoubtedly a game-changer for her character and everyone on the canvas.
Stafford confirmed Michael Graziadei's Y&R return on Instagram
Who says you can't go home? In a recent post to her Instagram, Michelle Stafford confirmed the news that Michael Graziadei is returning to "The Young and the Restless," six years after his last appearance. In the caption of the post, Stafford wrote, "Well ... I hear the cat is out of the bag. #myfirstborn." Graziadei famously played Phyllis' oldest child, Daniel Romalotti, from 2004-2013, with a guest appearance in 2016. His return comes when Phyllis is going through great turmoil due to her failed attempts to take down Diane Jenkins. Perhaps Daniel can reason with his mother, or maybe he will team up with his mother to take down the woman who brought her great pain before her fake death over a decade ago.
However, with crossovers occurring more frequently between "Y&R" and "The Bold and the Beautiful," it's possible Sheila Carter's reign of terror will make its way to Genoa City once again. Sheila's character originated on "Y&R," so it's not out of the realm of possibility for her character to pop in. After all, they do share a connection. Graziadei's return could also mean the return of his young daughter Lucy, the granddaughter of career criminal Sheila. Viewers of "Bold" have seen the lengths Sheila's willing to go to remain in her grandson's life, so it's entirely believable that she'll do the same to Daniel about Lucy (via Soaps In Depth).