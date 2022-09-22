The Young And The Restless Star Michelle Stafford Welcomes Back Her On-Screen 'First-Born'

It's been a year full of ups and downs for Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) on "The Young and the Restless." She lost her hotel and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), and her obsession with taking down Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) has taken over her life. Her entire identity has been consumed by her unwavering determination to prove that Diane hasn't changed as she claims (via Soaps In Depth). As such, she's willing to do whatever it takes to rid Genoa City of Diane. This pursuit of justice against Diane has strained every significant relationship in Phyllis' life, to the point where the walls could ultimately close in on her.

Per Soaps, even though Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) share a distaste for Diane, it's not wreaking as much havoc on their lives. While the Deacon-Nikki crossover has Nikki searching for answers and seeking revenge against Diane, it's not the only thing happening in her life. Phyllis is at a pivotal point where she needs guidance from someone in her circle. She can't turn to her daughter Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) because she's too close to the situation, with Diane being her mother-in-law.

However, it looks like everything is about to change for Genoa City's spitfire. Phyllis' portrayer, Stafford, recently confirmed information that's undoubtedly a game-changer for her character and everyone on the canvas.