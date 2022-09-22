Brooke Burke Talks Fitness And Her New Longevity Superfood Powder Line - Exclusive Interview

Can we start with an overview of what your new powder line, Longevity Superfood Powder, entails?

This is the first collaboration that I've done with my app, which is BB Body. [We] and Longevity teamed up to launch a superfood blend, which is a powder that I put in my daily shakes. It has everything that you need for energy, recovery, and focus. It has a lot of young, high-integrity ingredients like cacao, goji berry, matcha, [and] yerba mate. It's got some probiotics in there [with] some natural proteins.

It's really delicious. They have not compromised flavor. It's giving my body all of the properties that I need. I make a shake for myself and for my family, my kids on the way to school. It's satisfying, and I know that it's fueling my body with everything important. It tastes great.

That's the most important thing, right? What would you recommend mixing with the cacao blend?

We're going to have a list of recipes to share. Every day, I do an organic, unsweetened almond milk, a half a banana, frozen banana, [and] a handful of ice. I put cinnamon in mine. I use two big scoops of the powder because I like to get as much as I can. Some people do it with just nut milk. Some people do it with water; it's that delicious. I like to give myself all those other things. I also put a spoon of almond butter in there. That's my daily recipe.

Do you do that with the café mocha blend as well?

Either one. I can do the café mocha. I also do the cacao. That's my favorite. This holiday season, we're going to be launching a chocolate mint. That's really nice with frozen cherries and nut milks. There are so many different possibilities in mixing with the flavors. It's high in antioxidants and energy, which is really important for my daily routine.

When do you think the chocolate mint flavor might launch?

That's already in the works, so let's say that'll be our holiday launch.