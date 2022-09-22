What We Know About The New Bachelor, Zach Shallcross

Season 19 of "The Bachelorette" — or should we say "The Bachelorettes" — concluded September 19 in what lead Gabby Windey called "a big fat dumpster fire," according to People. Though Gabby finished the show happily-engaged to Erich Schwer, the pair have already faced their fair share of bad press. Before the season finale aired on ABC, texts surfaced between Schwer and his ex, who claimed that the 29-year-old broke up with her in order to appear on reality TV (via Page Six). High school yearbook pictures of Gabby's final suitor in blackface also emerged this past month. "I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior," Schwer wrote in a September 8 Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Season 19's other Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia, finished the show with a broken engagement after her fiancé, Tino Franco, kissed another woman. Though Rachel feels she may never get closure, she told Variety that, "I think we just have to move forward." For her, moving on might mean exploring a relationship with runner-up Aven Jones. "I'm definitely open to [dating] and just seeing where it goes organically without any pressure," Rachel explained. The Bachelorette's third runner-up, 26-year-old Zach Shallcross, has recently been announced as ABC's newest lead. "I think he's such an incredible guy and I'm really looking forward to watching his journey unfold," Rachel told Variety. So, who is this soon-to-be star of "The Bachelor?"