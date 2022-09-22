A Royal Cousin Has Harsh Words About Meghan Markle's Treatment Within The Family

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been open about her difficulties settling into life with the United Kingdom's royal family. When she began dating Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in 2016, issues with the press kicked in immediately, Us Weekly reports.

A source close to the family issued a statement. "Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm," it read. "He knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game'. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — it is her life and his."

Things only got worse from there. In a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple opened up about allegations of unfair treatment the duchess received from the duke's family (per The New York Times). There have been claims that Harry's brother, Prince William, Prince of Wales, was bullying his wife. Meghan has since spoken about forgiving the royal family.

Although the family came together for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, it is clear that there are still issues brewing under the surface. The issues are so intense that even further removed cousins are weighing in on the subject.