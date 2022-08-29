Meghan Markle Gets Painfully Real About Forgiving The Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been through a lot over the past few years, enduring a horrible smear campaign by the British media and leaving their roles in the royal family. In an August 29 interview with The Cut, Meghan keeps it real about life in the royal family and how she and Harry have come through the bad times. One aspect of royal life that really bothered Meghan was the extensive communication guidelines set by the monarchy about Archie. The Duchess of Sussex told the outlet, "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense, and then I'll play that game."

There have been reports from multiple sources that people close to Harry and Meghan may have helped the media attackers. A 2019 story in The Times reported that Prince William may have coordinated with the British media on the smear campaign against the duchess. In 2021, royal expert Andrew Morton's book (via The Mirror) claimed Prince William's bullying was why the couple left the United Kingdom. SheKnows talked to royal expert Omid Scobie who explained that someone told Meghan and Harry's "private lives and intimate details to the British tabloids, often grossly exaggerated or even incorrect or even just to make the couple look bad."

But in The Cut interview, Meghan gets real about forgiving the royal family.