Meghan Markle Gets Painfully Real About Forgiving The Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been through a lot over the past few years, enduring a horrible smear campaign by the British media and leaving their roles in the royal family. In an August 29 interview with The Cut, Meghan keeps it real about life in the royal family and how she and Harry have come through the bad times. One aspect of royal life that really bothered Meghan was the extensive communication guidelines set by the monarchy about Archie. The Duchess of Sussex told the outlet, "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense, and then I'll play that game."
There have been reports from multiple sources that people close to Harry and Meghan may have helped the media attackers. A 2019 story in The Times reported that Prince William may have coordinated with the British media on the smear campaign against the duchess. In 2021, royal expert Andrew Morton's book (via The Mirror) claimed Prince William's bullying was why the couple left the United Kingdom. SheKnows talked to royal expert Omid Scobie who explained that someone told Meghan and Harry's "private lives and intimate details to the British tabloids, often grossly exaggerated or even incorrect or even just to make the couple look bad."
But in The Cut interview, Meghan gets real about forgiving the royal family.
Meghan Markle is still healing and thinks forgiveness is important
The Cut interview makes it clear that Meghan Markle has found her voice again and is not afraid to use it. Markle explained, "It's interesting, I've never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking. I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to." But when asked why she doesn't talk, the duchess replied, "Still healing." But forgiving the royal family is on her mind. "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive," she told The Cut. "But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."
The royal family is sweating about her podcast. Yahoo royal editor Omid Scobie reported, "I'm told Buckingham Palace aides were most definitely not keeping calm, nor carrying on after the show's premiere." The U.K. editor said the royals were "worried about what else might be shared."
In The Cut interview, journalist Allison P. Davis noted a gift given to Prince Harry and Meghan by their friend Tyler Perry. The mogul gave the couple a grand piano with the message, "Write the soundtrack for your life." The Duchess of Sussex references music as she tells Davis, "I have a lot to say until I don't. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song." Meghan is not playing.