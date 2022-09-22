General Hospital Star John J. York Marvels At The Possibility Of Mac Being A Dad

Per Soap Central, John J. York has played Malcolm "Mac" Scorpio on "General Hospital" since 1991. The brother of famed spy and former Port Charles police commissioner, Robert Scorpio, Mac came to Port Charles with a shady past. Over the course of time, Mac fell in love with the wealthy Dominque Taub who at one point was committed to Shadybrook Sanitarium by her abusive and villainous husband, Leopold Taub (Chip Lucia). After the criminal was killed, Dominique and Mac were able to have a relationship, but it didn't last. Years later, Mac ended up marrying Felicia Jones (Kristina Wagner).

Recently, a man named Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) literally landed in Port Charles while parachuting as part of a publicity stunt for a dating service. Much like Mac, he had a mysterious past but chose to settle down in Port Charles. After learning that Dominique was Cody's mother, and was raised by her caretakers — the Bell family — Mac began to suspect that Cody could be his son, even though Dominique never had a child when he was with her (via Soaps She Knows).

Mac has yet to tell Cody his theory, so a new mystery has arisen in Port Charles.