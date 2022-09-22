General Hospital Star John J. York Marvels At The Possibility Of Mac Being A Dad
Per Soap Central, John J. York has played Malcolm "Mac" Scorpio on "General Hospital" since 1991. The brother of famed spy and former Port Charles police commissioner, Robert Scorpio, Mac came to Port Charles with a shady past. Over the course of time, Mac fell in love with the wealthy Dominque Taub who at one point was committed to Shadybrook Sanitarium by her abusive and villainous husband, Leopold Taub (Chip Lucia). After the criminal was killed, Dominique and Mac were able to have a relationship, but it didn't last. Years later, Mac ended up marrying Felicia Jones (Kristina Wagner).
Recently, a man named Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) literally landed in Port Charles while parachuting as part of a publicity stunt for a dating service. Much like Mac, he had a mysterious past but chose to settle down in Port Charles. After learning that Dominique was Cody's mother, and was raised by her caretakers — the Bell family — Mac began to suspect that Cody could be his son, even though Dominique never had a child when he was with her (via Soaps She Knows).
Mac has yet to tell Cody his theory, so a new mystery has arisen in Port Charles.
John J. York ruminates about Mac's new mystery story
Recently, on "General Hospital," Mac Scorpio thought his wife Felicia might be pregnant (per Celeb Dirty Laundry). In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, John J. York felt the story was "...probably just to give Mac and Felicia a little bit more to talk about than just the grandkids or, 'There's a crime, I'm on my way.'"
When asked about Mac's opinion on the possibility that Cody Bell could be his son, York said, "Mac is thinking, 'What do I do? How do I accept this? Here's a young man, a grown adult that I had nothing to do with, and now what am I supposed to do?' But hopefully, with the help and love of Felicia and Maxie and patience and time, we'll figure these things out."
As to his opinion on Josh Kelly, York stated, "He's a really nice guy. He's fun, he's light in terms of his approach to the work. He's spontaneous and open as an actor. I see a lot of me in him ... when I was a younger guy. When I was young and handsome, I could have been him!"
John J. York followed the interview up with a Twitter post saying, "Wow! Thank you Soap Opera Digest, I hope the fans have some fun with the story."