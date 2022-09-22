King Charles Isn't Expected To Let Prince Andrew Off Easy
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has become the most disgraced member of the royal family following the shocking allegations made against him by a victim of Jeffrey Epstein. Though the sexual assault case against him by survivor Virginia Giuffre, in which he paid her a sum and claimed to have donated more money to charities, has come to a close, the royal family still had to make some decisions surrounding Andrew's place in the monarchy (via The New York Times).
Andrew's actions caused his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to make some tough decisions while she was alive. Though she stripped him of his military titles as a result of the allegations, some felt she went too easy on her disgraced son (per The Daily Beast). She chose him to escort her to the service of thanksgiving for her late husband, Prince Philip, though the public was far from impressed by that choice.
Now that King Charles III has taken the throne, royal critics are wondering if he will be harder on his brother. It turns out he likely will be.
Prince Andrew will not get the same treatment from King Charles
Although the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, had his military titles revoked following the shocking allegations and sexual assault lawsuit, some believed that Queen Elizabeth II went too easy on him. The Daily Beast reported that much of that had to do with her ability to spend more time with Andrew when he was growing up than she did with King Charles III and Princess Anne.
Now that Charles has taken the throne, however, things may be different for Prince Andrew. Though he was allowed to wear his military outfit during the London vigil for their late mother, there is no chance he will let the disgraced prince return to life as a working royal, as reported by the Daily Mail.
A source shared that Charles chose to allow Andrew the right to wear the military outfit as an act of kindness, but he is not expected to let him back into working royal life. Allowing Andrew to wear his uniform was out of respect for the queen's wishes, not Andrew's.