King Charles Isn't Expected To Let Prince Andrew Off Easy

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has become the most disgraced member of the royal family following the shocking allegations made against him by a victim of Jeffrey Epstein. Though the sexual assault case against him by survivor Virginia Giuffre, in which he paid her a sum and claimed to have donated more money to charities, has come to a close, the royal family still had to make some decisions surrounding Andrew's place in the monarchy (via The New York Times).

Andrew's actions caused his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to make some tough decisions while she was alive. Though she stripped him of his military titles as a result of the allegations, some felt she went too easy on her disgraced son (per The Daily Beast). She chose him to escort her to the service of thanksgiving for her late husband, Prince Philip, though the public was far from impressed by that choice.

Now that King Charles III has taken the throne, royal critics are wondering if he will be harder on his brother. It turns out he likely will be.