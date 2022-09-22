Prince Andrew Reportedly Had A Plan To Stop King Charles From Taking The Throne

After Prince Andrew's settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the disgraced royal thought he could return to "normal" in time. For example, even though Queen Elizabeth II took away her son's military titles after the sexual assault lawsuit, Andrew assumed the queen would allow him to return to his life as a working royal. According to The Daily Beast, Andrew, Duke of York, held a soft spot in the queen's heart. However, now that the beloved monarch is done, King Charles isn't expected to let Prince Andrew off easy.

The royal brothers were never close, even before the Giuffre scandal. The Daily Beast reported in 2017 that age played a part in the divide between the brothers, with Charles 11 years older than Andrew. As the Duke of York got older, he also allegedly became jealous of his oldest brother inheriting the throne and all of the Windsor family wealth as well. In the UK, the custom of Primogeniture allows the firstborn child in a family the entire estate.

Another factor could be that King Charles (along with many others) got tired of Andrew's role as the family troublemaker. According to Vanity Fair, the queen's second son started making trouble at a young age. The young prince mocked the palace guards and kicked the family dogs. Then, Andrew became a ladies' man in his teens, and his friendship with Jeffery Epstein led to his downfall.

However, Andrew had a plan to stop Charles from taking the throne, according to a new book.