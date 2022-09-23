Director Alex Lehmann Explains How Meet Cute Changed His Feelings About Rom-Coms - Exclusive

Romantic comedy connoisseurs and lovers of love have been patiently awaiting the release of Peacock's "Meet Cute." Now, the highly anticipated film is finally here for us all to enjoy.

"Meet Cute" tells the story of a woman named Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) who has fallen head over heels at first sight for a man named Gary (Pete Davidson). Their meet-cute is something she never wants to forget for fear that their future may hold heartbreak — so in order to relive the sparks, she hops aboard a tanning bed time machine to revisit their first date over and over and over again.

As adorable as these characters' first encounter is, the movie isn't your ordinary rom-com. "It's a very honest romance," director Alex Lehmann said during an exclusive interview with The List. "That's why it hooked me."

In addition to the overwhelming feeling of caring for someone, this love story showcases all the "messy" parts of what makes a realistic relationship so great. The delicate balancing act was something that was important for Lehmann to portray in his film, because crazily enough, "I don't like rom-coms," he admitted.