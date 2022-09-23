Joy Behar's Intense Emotions About Trump's Latest Lawsuit Couldn't Be Contained On-Air

No doubt delighting those who have been waiting since 2016 for him to finally be held accountable, New York just made sure Donald Trump's legal troubles got way worse. According to The Guardian, the state's attorney general Letitia James has launched a civil lawsuit against the controversial former president. She explained, "Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us. He did this with the help of the other defendants."

James was referring to adult children Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump, all of whom were deposed in a previous lawsuit against their father, which ran for the first three years of his presidency. This latest action claims: "The number of grossly inflated asset values is staggering, affecting most if not all of the real estate holdings in any given year."

As a result, the attorney general wishes to prohibit all four Trumps from serving as executives in New York, while the Trump Organization won't be able to accrue any further financial loans or commercial property for a period of five years. James has referred the complaint to federal prosecutors and the IRS accordingly.

During a press conference in New York, she stated, "This conduct cannot be brushed aside and dismissed as some sort of good-faith mistake," as reported by CNN. The Trumps might be shaking in their (designer) boots but Joy Behar is loving every minute of it.