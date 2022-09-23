Expert Claims Prince Harry And Prince Andrew Could Soon Be Stripped Of Their New Roles

There was plenty of drama surrounding Prince Harry's military uniform while the royal family was mourning the loss of beloved matriarch Queen Elizabeth II. Since Harry defected in January 2020, he was prohibited from donning military dress at any events honoring Her Majesty's life.

However, fans were incensed to learn that his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, was being given a special dispensation to wear his uniform despite being stripped of his patronages and military titles, per Us Weekly.

The Duke of Sussex took it all in stride, with an insider clarifying, "He has come to terms with not wearing uniform on these occasions." They added, "Whilst that's disappointing in some senses, he's just grateful to be present and honoring the queen. At the end of the day, it's only a uniform."

After intense public backlash, the newly crowned King Charles III reneged on the controversial decision and gave his younger son clearance to wear his uniform for the queen's vigil, just like Andrew (via Newsweek).

Although a new era has clearly begun with Charles in charge, it might spell trouble for both Harry and Andrew, especially if this constitutional expert is correct in his estimation of their fragile status within the family.