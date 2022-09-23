William And Catherine Credit A Weather Phenomenon As A Message From The Queen

It was pouring rain as the United Kingdom learned of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on Sept. 8, 2022. However, the typical English weather didn't stop people from flooding to stand outside royal residences, whether at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, or Balmoral Estate, to await further news (via The Guardian).

The crowds gathering outside Buckingham were treated to the sight of a double rainbow in the late afternoon, shortly before the death of the queen was announced (via Twitter). While the news officially broke at 6:31 p.m. BST, it's believed that the monarch passed away in the afternoon (via Politico).

As the British public mourned their sovereign, a rainbow appeared directly behind a Union Jack flag as it was being lowered to half-mast at Windsor Castle. It was only there "for a few minutes and then just like that it was gone," photographer Chris Jackson shared on Twitter.

While in Scotland, Prince William and Catherine Middleton saw some special weather, too.