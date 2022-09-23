Kiernan Shipka And Matt Smukler Discuss The Message Of Wildflower - Exclusive

Matt Smukler's latest drama, "Wildflower," details the efforts of teenage Bea (Kiernan Shipka, star of "Mad Men" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina") to serve as caretaker for her intellectually disabled parents amidst a chaotic extended family. Her desire to live her own life clashes with her perceived responsibilities, making it difficult for her to find a balance. When we first meet Bea in the film, she's getting a well-deserved break from responsibility, lying in a coma as her family surrounds her. And it's from here that she narrates her life up to this point.

"Wildflower" is emotionally intimate, as Smukler based much of it on relationships within his own family, but although the experience clearly resonated with both the director and his young star Kiernan Shipka, they both have their own takes on what the most important message to take away from the film is. In an exclusive interview with The List during the Toronto International Film Festival, Smukler and Shipka discuss what elements of the film most spoke to them.