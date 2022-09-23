Donald Trump Drops His Strongest Hints Yet About A 2024 Run

Will he or won't he?

Whether former president Donald Trump plans to run for the top job in the land again in 2024 has been a question lingering over the country seemingly since he left office two years ago. While the controversial conservative has long dangled the idea of attempting to move back into the White House, he is yet to 100% confirm a decision.

Following the raid at Mar-a-Lago, the notion that the Republican could run again seemed far-fetched to some. However, investigations into his conduct are failing to move the needle to diminish support for the polarizing politician (via The New York Times).

Now, as President Joe Biden weighs his own decision on running for a second term — he most recently said it was "too early" to declare one way or the other — Trump has taken to his Truth Social platform to make the most definitive comments yet about his future intentions (via CBS News).