Soap Vet Charles Shaughnessy Shares Heartwarming And Happy Family News
In 1984, actor Charles Shaughnessy played Alistair Crawford, the cousin of character Holly Sutton (Emma Samms), on "General Hospital." In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Shaughnessy exclaimed that he was excited to return to "GH," albeit as a recast of the character Victor Cassadine which had previously been played by Thaao Penghlis. Having also played Shane Donovan on "Days of Our Lives" — where his romance with Kimberly Brady (Patsy Pease) was revered by fans — Shaughnessy found himself reprising that role on "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem" simultaneously with his first appearance as Victor. "I suddenly found myself appearing on two different shows at the same time, one network, one streaming. It was a complete coincidence," he told the magazine.
Before being a soap star, Shaghnessy played Maxwell Sheffield on the beloved sitcom "The Nanny," alongside actress Fran Drescher. So with a successful TV comedy, and two soaps under his belt, Shaughnessy has built up quite the fan base. He talked with Soaps She Knows about the importance of fandom and their ability to connect these days with social media stating, "Fans are an important ingredient and I think with the growth of social media it is getting more and more relevant. They are more audible now, which is kind of exciting."
Now the actor has some amazing news that he shared with fans on social media.
General Hospital's Charles Shaughnessy shares wondrous news with the fans
"General Hospital" actor Charles Shaughnessy posted some great news on Twitter, "Time out from politics, acting, climate concern, inflation and other depressing stuff. Pure joy arrived in the form of our first Grandchild. I want to respect his own and his parents' ( my daughter's) privacy, so no pic, but I am overflowing with love right now." The outpouring of congratulatory responses was overwhelming. "GH" co-star Wally Kurth wrote, "Congratulations Charlie!" Even the site Soap Hub, the podcast "Pier 54 – A General Hospital Fan Podcast," and The Nanny Daily Images posted their congratulations.
One fan responded with, "Awww Congratulations to you and your family! The first grandchild- awe inspiring, future hope built on generations, a love like no other Enjoy!" Another viewer summed up several responses saying, "Best job in the world being a grandparent!" A fan who clearly has inside information posted, "Congratulations on the birth of your first Grandchild!! Remember, being a grandparent is the only job that isn't overrated!!" One fan jovially wrote, "Congratulations! This is best news I've heard all week. Have fun changing nappies."
Paying homage to his role as Maxwell Sheffield on the TV series "The Nanny," one fan posted, "Congratulations Mr. Sheffield on your first grandchild the years go by fast."
And one highly complimentary reply stated, "Congratulations sir. But you look way too young for the role of a grandpa!"