Soap Vet Charles Shaughnessy Shares Heartwarming And Happy Family News

In 1984, actor Charles Shaughnessy played Alistair Crawford, the cousin of character Holly Sutton (Emma Samms), on "General Hospital." In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Shaughnessy exclaimed that he was excited to return to "GH," albeit as a recast of the character Victor Cassadine which had previously been played by Thaao Penghlis. Having also played Shane Donovan on "Days of Our Lives" — where his romance with Kimberly Brady (Patsy Pease) was revered by fans — Shaughnessy found himself reprising that role on "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem" simultaneously with his first appearance as Victor. "I suddenly found myself appearing on two different shows at the same time, one network, one streaming. It was a complete coincidence," he told the magazine.

Before being a soap star, Shaghnessy played Maxwell Sheffield on the beloved sitcom "The Nanny," alongside actress Fran Drescher. So with a successful TV comedy, and two soaps under his belt, Shaughnessy has built up quite the fan base. He talked with Soaps She Knows about the importance of fandom and their ability to connect these days with social media stating, "Fans are an important ingredient and I think with the growth of social media it is getting more and more relevant. They are more audible now, which is kind of exciting."

Now the actor has some amazing news that he shared with fans on social media.