Details About Fred's Funeral In Season 5 Of The Handmaid's Tale That You May Have Missed

Mercy and compassion are two things Gilead is in short supply of, yet it's what they hope to sell the world they have as we tune in to Season 5, Episode 2 of "The Handmaid's Tale." Serena Waterford, either newly empowered or forgetting where women actually stand in Gilead, demands a funeral for Fred fitting of a "founding father." This requires a game of mental chess that, without Fred, Serena only has the powers of a pawn to play.

According to executive producer Warren Littlefield, "gamesmanship" is what Season 5 is all about. "Yes, [Serena] wants to honor Fred, but this is Serena Joy's stepping in and getting on the throne, and she's masterful. She's powerful. She's a great chess player," Littlefield told TV Line.

We know, of course, that Serena can run intellectual and logical laps around most of the Commanders on the High Council — the men who seem to be running Gilead. However, any idea she presents is shot down, continuing this season's theme of psychological torture over physical.

"There's just a lot of women bumping up against the narrow, invisible walls that constantly restrain their freedom," Vulture writes about "Ballet." However, it's hard to notice the walls in this episode since they look so similar to "the wearying, psychological horror of being trapped in a world that values only what your body can provide to men and hides its violence beneath a thin barrier of chivalry in public" — aka what women today are already very familiar with.