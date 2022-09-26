What British Media Allowed The Royal Family To Do With The Queen's Funeral Footage

Queen Elizabeth II's historical funeral offered numerous poignant and heart-wrenching moments — but some of those moments may never be aired again. According to The Guardian, British media including the BBC, ITV News, and Sky News gave Buckingham Palace the right to veto the use of some funeral footage, even after it's been viewed live by the public. This allows the monarchy to preserve the memory of the queen as they see fit, cutting moments from the funeral services that they feel were embarrassing or inappropriate.

The Guardian reports that several clips have already been tossed out, including a moment where Mike Tindall, the husband of the queen's eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall, reportedly looked at his watch during memorial services. Not only that, but news outlets are also given a cap on how much footage they can keep. The palace granted broadcasters 12 minutes of footage from the funeral and similarly limited caps for other memorial services.

Given the weight of such a historical and heartbreaking event, it's no surprise that the monarchy may want some control over how the queen's death is remembered in the future. But some are unhappy with the veto power given to the royal family, Express reports. Online commentators are complaining about the "censorship" of the queen's funeral, while some members of the media, including ITN's former Editor in Chief Stewart Purvis, have called the move "wrong" and "a mistake" (via LBC).