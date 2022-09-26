Viral Video Proves Prince William And Prince Harry Each Take After Different Parents

We already knew that Prince William and Prince Harry, despite being brothers, are very different people. For the future king, life is all about duty and service. For the Duke of Sussex, his priority has been shielding his wife Meghan Markle from, well, his family mainly. Meanwhile, it's been widely reported that the rift between the Prince of Wales and his California counterpart is so significant at this juncture, we may never see a reconciliation.

Just in time to lighten the mood after a deeply sad stretch of 10-plus days that saw the royal family mourning their longtime matriarch Queen Elizabeth, comes a viral video that proves once and for all just how dissimilar the two princes are.

First, a little background. It's been said that King Charles III is an awkward individual, a character trait that was definitely front and center in Josh O'Connor's portrayal of Prince Charles on "The Crown" (via IMDb). One has a hard time imagining the new monarch as an athlete, however, to be fair, the King was a swimmer when he was younger according to Hello! and is known to be an avid polo player — but maybe at very inopportune times (via Marie Claire).

With this information as a backdrop, get ready to laugh at how Prince Harry handles athletic challenges versus how his big brother tackles similar obstacles in a video that is taking over Twitter.