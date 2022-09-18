Royal Experts Describe The Real State Of Harry And William's Apparent 'Truce'

No family is without drama and the same can be said for the royal family, whose scrutiny of their particular brand of messiness turned up in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Speculation has specifically been surrounding whether the "fab four" — William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — will ever reconcile their "royal rift."

The original feud was said to begin over the holiday season in 2018 and was just between the brothers, royal reporter Katie Nicholl wrote for Vanity Fair. Sources told Nicholl that Harry felt his older brother wasn't doing enough to "include Meghan in the royal family," and was upset about William's misgivings about how fast Harry and Meghan's relationship was moving.

It was King Charles III — then Prince of Wales — who stepped in and "asked William to make an effort," which is reportedly how the Sussexes spent a chilly Christmas 2018 with the Cambridges, per Cosmopolitan.

Since 2018, tensions between the brothers have only escalated. Not only is there a bigger rift between Prince Harry and the royal family over his relationship with Meghan, but after the couple had their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, things got even worse. One source further told Us Weekly that Prince William was "left reeling" after "details of their private call" were reported by Gayle King.

Despite the show of unity and the lack of public drama surrounding funeral events, however, experts aren't convinced this truce will hold.