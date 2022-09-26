Harry's Decision To Leave The Firm May Have Had Less To Do With Meghan Than We All Thought

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal life in 2020, it's been a commonly held belief that the Duke of Sussex followed his wife's lead — right out the palace door. Why wouldn't fans have thought that it was Meghan who wanted out? In her own words, the Duchess of Sussex has described what seems like an untenable living situation within "The Firm," which became so desperate, the former actress heartbreakingly shared in the famous Oprah Winfrey interview that she contemplated taking her own life (via Us Weekly).

Harry has said he felt great concern for his wife, even admitting that he saw parallels to how Meghan was treated by the media and what his mother Princess Diana went through (via People). It's no wonder that we all thought it was the Duchess of Sussex who convinced the royal to exit stage left from his overbearing family and head as far away as possible — or at least to Montecito, California.

But now, a new account offers a completely different take on what's been referred to as "Megxit." Could it be that Harry's choice to step down from his royal obligations had more to do with what was in his heart all along — and not as a result of his wife's insistence that she wanted nothing to do with "The Firm?"