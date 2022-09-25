Royal Staffers Make Brand New Claims About Meghan Markle's Behavior
Another day, another unflattering accusation about Meghan Markle. This time, it's a new book about the Duchess of Sussex that is throwing shade her way. The Valentine Low-penned tome, "Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown," doesn't cast the former actress in a flattering light, making several claims that will only further the theory that Meghan is a diva, despite her protestations about the use of that particular label.
In excerpts from the buzzy book, Low alleges that the duchess was a nightmare when it came to how she treated staff, and even balked about not being compensated for carrying out royal duties (via Newsweek and Page Six). As a so-called "insider" told Low about how Meghan and Prince Harry acted toward those who worked for them, "There were a lot of broken people."
It's important to note that the sources quoted in the book are anonymous, which means the claims about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's behavior are unsubstantiated. But if what Low writes is true, well, Meghan is not nearly as innocent as her accounts would lead royal fans to believe.
Meghan and Harry were allegedly insufferable toward staff
The quotes by former staffers in Valentine Low's new book about the royals are pretty damning for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, whose choice to exit the royal family had another author claiming left the Queen heartbroken. "Every ten minutes, I had to go outside to be screamed at by her and Harry," one staffer told the author (via Newsweek).
Indeed, the duchess reportedly put down staffers and acted in a very condescending manner according to the book (via Page Six). One account claims that private secretary Samantha Cohen was especially afflicted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex behaving badly, with a source saying she felt like she was working for "teenagers" and was "miserable."
Meanwhile, Low also alleges that attempts to correct Meghan's manners fell on deaf ears, with the royal saying, "It's not my job to coddle people."
Ultimately, excerpts published in The Times ahead of the book's release next month do not do Meghan any favors, including claims that she left staffers "terrified," "shaking" and even feeling abused (via Sky News).