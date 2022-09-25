Royal Staffers Make Brand New Claims About Meghan Markle's Behavior

Another day, another unflattering accusation about Meghan Markle. This time, it's a new book about the Duchess of Sussex that is throwing shade her way. The Valentine Low-penned tome, "Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown," doesn't cast the former actress in a flattering light, making several claims that will only further the theory that Meghan is a diva, despite her protestations about the use of that particular label.

In excerpts from the buzzy book, Low alleges that the duchess was a nightmare when it came to how she treated staff, and even balked about not being compensated for carrying out royal duties (via Newsweek and Page Six). As a so-called "insider" told Low about how Meghan and Prince Harry acted toward those who worked for them, "There were a lot of broken people."

It's important to note that the sources quoted in the book are anonymous, which means the claims about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's behavior are unsubstantiated. But if what Low writes is true, well, Meghan is not nearly as innocent as her accounts would lead royal fans to believe.