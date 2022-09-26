Inside Days Of Our Lives Star Kristian Alfonso's Dreamy Evening At The White House
Kristian Alfonso may no longer be working on "Days of Our Lives" as Hope Williams Brady, but fans haven't forgotten about the beloved soap opera star. Alfonso abruptly left "Days of Our Lives" in 2020, and Hope was written out of Salem (via Deadline). Fans were stunned that the actress opted to leave the show after decades in the role. However, in 2022, Alfonso reprised the role of Hope for the second season of the show's spin-off series, "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."
On the show, fans got to see what Hope had been up to since she left Salem (via Soaps.com). In addition, viewers got to see an epic and emotional reunion between Hope and her late husband, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), as well as a stunning cliffhanger that could mean there is much more to Bo and Hope's story coming in the future, per TVLine.
Meanwhile, Alfonso may no longer be a daily figure on television, but her fans have continued to keep up with her on social media. The actress often posts updates about her life and career. Recently, the actress shared photos and videos from an exciting night she had at the White House.
Kristian Alfonso spent a gorgeous evening at the White House
Over the weekend, former "Days of Our Lives" star Kristian Alfonso attended an event at the White House. The actress was one of just 2,000 people who scored an invite, which also included nurses, teachers, LGBTQ advocates, frontline workers, and more, per CBS News.
Elton John was also in attendance and even graced the stage to sing a rendition of his beloved tune "Your Song" for the crowd. The performance marked the first time that the singer had played at the White House since 1998.
Of course, Alfonso documented the special night on social media, sharing a video of John's performance via Instagram as well as a clip of the crowd around her. The actress also posted a snap of herself on the White House lawn as she smiled and donned a white suit with a pink scarf, calling the event a "gorgeous evening" in the caption.
Later, John was given the National Humanities Medal by President Joe Biden (via CNN) due to his work in the HIV/AIDS community.
It appears that Alfonso got to be part of a very special night in the nation's capital and witnessed one of the most beloved singers of all time perform and be recognized for his charity work. And fans were thrilled that the actress shared her experience for them to enjoy as well.