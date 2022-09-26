Inside Days Of Our Lives Star Kristian Alfonso's Dreamy Evening At The White House

Kristian Alfonso may no longer be working on "Days of Our Lives" as Hope Williams Brady, but fans haven't forgotten about the beloved soap opera star. Alfonso abruptly left "Days of Our Lives" in 2020, and Hope was written out of Salem (via Deadline). Fans were stunned that the actress opted to leave the show after decades in the role. However, in 2022, Alfonso reprised the role of Hope for the second season of the show's spin-off series, "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."

On the show, fans got to see what Hope had been up to since she left Salem (via Soaps.com). In addition, viewers got to see an epic and emotional reunion between Hope and her late husband, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), as well as a stunning cliffhanger that could mean there is much more to Bo and Hope's story coming in the future, per TVLine.

Meanwhile, Alfonso may no longer be a daily figure on television, but her fans have continued to keep up with her on social media. The actress often posts updates about her life and career. Recently, the actress shared photos and videos from an exciting night she had at the White House.