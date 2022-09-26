Elon Musk Makes A Bold Claim About Who's Tanking The Economy

Elon Musk has taken to social media to share his views on the state of the U.S. economy. As a prominent businessman and billionaire, Musk doesn't hold back his feelings about political and financial issues that have been appearing in recent national discussions. In June, the Tesla CEO shared his opinion about former president Donald Trump's 2024 chances in the presidential election on Twitter. "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat [and] sail into the sunset," Musk wrote.

But his latest tweets shed light on his views concerning the economy. With "two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product," America is in a recession, according to economic experts from Forbes. Inflation continues to affect millions across the country, but President Biden and his executive branch are reportedly encouraging Democrats to "counter skepticism" surrounding the economy, as Politico reported. Elon Musk is one of those skeptics, and he has one specific institution to blame.