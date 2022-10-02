The RHOSLC Premiere Rumor That's Guaranteed To Spiral For The Rest Of The Season

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" and its junior season is arguably one of the most anticipated of the franchise. The ladies of Salt Lake City have managed to leave quite the mark in only two seasons. The explosiveness, the deep-rooted issues between them, and homeland security getting screen time may have played a role in why the show is so addictive. After a long-anticipated wait, Season 3 has finally arrived, and it has been long overdue after months of watching the ladies' drama play out in real-time on social media.

Of course, one of the big factors that people are eager to watch unfold is the lead-up to Jen Shah's trial after the explosive storyline began to unfold in Season 2, per NBC's "Today." But the second the Bravo promo for Season 3 dropped, fans quickly realized that Shah's trial was the tip of the iceberg. Suddenly, it became clear that each and every one of the cast-mates was set to have their very own explosive clashes — even the blood-related Heather Gay and Whitney Rose have it out. But one tight friendship that fans couldn't wait to watch continue to deteriorate was Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow, and it turns out that explosive hot-mic moment was only the beginning for these now-frenemies.