Kate Middleton's Brother Honors The Queen By Giving His Puppy A Special Name

The late Queen Elizabeth II was widely known for her love of corgis, having owned at least 30 of the short and stocky dogs in her lifetime. According to Us Weekly, her beloved pups were rumored to have their own bedroom at Buckingham Palace close to her own, and the queen didn't mind if they shared her room on occasion. Roger Mugford, an animal psychologist who attended the dogs at Buckingham Palace, told the publication, "When she's talking about her dogs or her horses, you see a completely different side to her. She relaxes. Dogs are great levelers, and they're not influenced by social status, which must be a great relief to her. No wonder she enjoys being around them."

At least one person connected to the royal family seems to share the late monarch's passionate love of canines. Kate Middleton's younger brother, James, makes his love of dogs known in his Instagram profile, which reads "Dog Dad to Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel & Nala" and notes that he is an ambassador for the nonprofit organization Pets As Therapy in Britain. Only a few weeks after the queen's death, he's also revealed he will honor the queen by giving one of his new puppies a regal name.