General Hospital's Chad Duell Opens Up On Life After Surprise Breakup With Y&R's Courtney Hope

In 2021, Soap Opera Network reported that actor Chad Duell, who plays Michael Corinthos on "General Hospital," and "The Young and the Restless" star Courtney Hope, who plays Sally Spectra, were married in a steampunk-themed wedding after five years of dating. Sadly, he and Hope split up only two months after their much-publicized wedding (per The Sun).

In an interview on fellow "GH" actor Maurice Benard's YouTube show "State of Mind," Duell spoke about their split. "Out of respect to her I'm not gonna delve too much into this stuff... She's an amazing person, she's an amazing woman ... It's a complicated situation. It's not what anybody thinks," he said. Duell went on to explain that the break-up wasn't due to anyone doing anything terrible and that the couple were still on good terms. "All I have to say are positive things," he continued. Duell also stated that the split was amicable and that they "want the best for each other."

Recently, Duell publicly spoke about what life has been like for him after he and Hope broke up.