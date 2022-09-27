General Hospital's Chad Duell Opens Up On Life After Surprise Breakup With Y&R's Courtney Hope
In 2021, Soap Opera Network reported that actor Chad Duell, who plays Michael Corinthos on "General Hospital," and "The Young and the Restless" star Courtney Hope, who plays Sally Spectra, were married in a steampunk-themed wedding after five years of dating. Sadly, he and Hope split up only two months after their much-publicized wedding (per The Sun).
In an interview on fellow "GH" actor Maurice Benard's YouTube show "State of Mind," Duell spoke about their split. "Out of respect to her I'm not gonna delve too much into this stuff... She's an amazing person, she's an amazing woman ... It's a complicated situation. It's not what anybody thinks," he said. Duell went on to explain that the break-up wasn't due to anyone doing anything terrible and that the couple were still on good terms. "All I have to say are positive things," he continued. Duell also stated that the split was amicable and that they "want the best for each other."
Recently, Duell publicly spoke about what life has been like for him after he and Hope broke up.
Chad Duell discusses life after Courtney Hope
Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos on "General Hospital," the father of Michael Corinthos recently had Chad Duell on his YouTube show "State of Mind" again and they discussed Duell's life after his break-up with actress Courtney Hope. Duell explained that since age 18 he'd been in constant relationships and was now taking this alone time to find himself. He said, "I have this time right now to make myself into the best man I can possibly be, but it's hard because you have pre-wired routines." He told Benard that rushing into one relationship after the previous one failed can affect the other person because "you're not gonna be emotionally available."
As TV Overmind explained, Duell enjoys spending time outdoors and staying active. He explained to Benard that he now fills his free time with more outdoor activities including hiking, and also by reading books. "It's hard to just sit with yourself and choose ... to be single," he said. "It's a decision ... it's hard to do ... because, you know, everybody likes to have somebody to love or comfort ... if you know that that's gonna be there when the time is right, then you just try to build yourself into the man or woman that you want to be, so that when you're in a relationship you're not having 'what ifs'."
While Duell rarely gives interviews, his friendship with Benard helped him to open up about personal matters.